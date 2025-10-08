Fast-Tracking AI-Driven Drone Development for Indian Army

The 515 Army Base Workshop (515 ABW) has partnered with IndyASTRA Technologies Private Limited to accelerate the development of AI-driven drone capabilities for the Indian Army. This collaboration is set to foster technological advancements in drone manufacturing, emphasizing an AI-enabled Flight Control System and a Standard Drone Operating Platform, according to a Defence Public Relations statement.

IndyASTRA is poised to offer its expertise, providing technical consultancy to the 515 ABW. Their role includes a thorough assessment of drone technologies, addressing subsystems reviews, readiness for integration, and ensuring adherence to Army standards.

This Memorandum of Understanding is a strategic move towards bolstering indigenous capabilities and minimizing reliance on imports for critical unmanned systems. It promises to hasten the deployment of AI-driven drone solutions tailored for Army operations and serves as a model for future development programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)