Fast-Tracking AI-Driven Drone Development for Indian Army

The 515 Army Base Workshop and IndyASTRA Technologies have signed an MoU to enhance AI-enabled drone capabilities. This partnership aims to improve drone manufacturing with a focus on an AI-driven Flight Control System and Standard Drone Operating Platform to support the Indian Army's operational needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:07 IST
The 515 Army Base Workshop (515 ABW) has partnered with IndyASTRA Technologies Private Limited to accelerate the development of AI-driven drone capabilities for the Indian Army. This collaboration is set to foster technological advancements in drone manufacturing, emphasizing an AI-enabled Flight Control System and a Standard Drone Operating Platform, according to a Defence Public Relations statement.

IndyASTRA is poised to offer its expertise, providing technical consultancy to the 515 ABW. Their role includes a thorough assessment of drone technologies, addressing subsystems reviews, readiness for integration, and ensuring adherence to Army standards.

This Memorandum of Understanding is a strategic move towards bolstering indigenous capabilities and minimizing reliance on imports for critical unmanned systems. It promises to hasten the deployment of AI-driven drone solutions tailored for Army operations and serves as a model for future development programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

