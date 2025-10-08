Explurger: Redefining Social Media with Indian Innovation
Explurger, an India-made social media app co-founded by Bollywood's Sonu Sood and Jitin Bhatia, champions India's digital self-reliance. It encourages users to explore real-world experiences and shares them digitally. This platform, rooted in India’s 'Make in India' initiatives, rapidly gains a global audience.
- Country:
- United States
India's quest for digital self-reliance sees a remarkable example in Explurger, a homegrown social media app. Co-founded by Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and industry stalwart Jitin Bhatia, Explurger is reshaping the landscape of digital interaction by integrating real-world experiences with social media sharing.
Explurger invites users to 'Get Out – Get Social,' aiming to stimulate engagement beyond virtual screens. Instead of habitual scrolling, users document their travels and experiences, transforming them into evolving digital travelogues. This paradigm shift emphasizes meaningful interactions over passive content consumption, thus inspiring exploration and personal growth.
Aligned with India's 'Make in India and Digital India' initiatives, Explurger is not just a local innovation but a statement of India's capabilities on the global tech stage. With 17 million active users, the platform highlights how strategic local development can achieve international appeal, foster cultural identity, and meet global standards.
ALSO READ
RBI Governor Advocates for Inclusive Fintech Innovations
Dr Chandra Sekhar: India Turning Innovation Into a People’s Movement at IMC 2025
Haryana-Japan Partnership: Bridging Urban Innovations and Green Energy
SBI Poised for Growth: Embracing Acquisition Financing and UPI Innovations
President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, and EU Ties