Left Menu

Explurger: Redefining Social Media with Indian Innovation

Explurger, an India-made social media app co-founded by Bollywood's Sonu Sood and Jitin Bhatia, champions India's digital self-reliance. It encourages users to explore real-world experiences and shares them digitally. This platform, rooted in India’s 'Make in India' initiatives, rapidly gains a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:25 IST
Explurger: Redefining Social Media with Indian Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India's quest for digital self-reliance sees a remarkable example in Explurger, a homegrown social media app. Co-founded by Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and industry stalwart Jitin Bhatia, Explurger is reshaping the landscape of digital interaction by integrating real-world experiences with social media sharing.

Explurger invites users to 'Get Out – Get Social,' aiming to stimulate engagement beyond virtual screens. Instead of habitual scrolling, users document their travels and experiences, transforming them into evolving digital travelogues. This paradigm shift emphasizes meaningful interactions over passive content consumption, thus inspiring exploration and personal growth.

Aligned with India's 'Make in India and Digital India' initiatives, Explurger is not just a local innovation but a statement of India's capabilities on the global tech stage. With 17 million active users, the platform highlights how strategic local development can achieve international appeal, foster cultural identity, and meet global standards.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India
3
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

High Debt Threat: Advanced Economies and Rising Public Debt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025