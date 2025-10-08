Explurger: Redefining Social Media with Indian Innovation

India's quest for digital self-reliance sees a remarkable example in Explurger, a homegrown social media app. Co-founded by Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and industry stalwart Jitin Bhatia, Explurger is reshaping the landscape of digital interaction by integrating real-world experiences with social media sharing.

Explurger invites users to 'Get Out – Get Social,' aiming to stimulate engagement beyond virtual screens. Instead of habitual scrolling, users document their travels and experiences, transforming them into evolving digital travelogues. This paradigm shift emphasizes meaningful interactions over passive content consumption, thus inspiring exploration and personal growth.

Aligned with India's 'Make in India and Digital India' initiatives, Explurger is not just a local innovation but a statement of India's capabilities on the global tech stage. With 17 million active users, the platform highlights how strategic local development can achieve international appeal, foster cultural identity, and meet global standards.