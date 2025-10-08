Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Steps into AI Sports Tech: A New Era for Athlete Training

Former Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Ravi Shastri has invested in Smartan FitTech, an AI-powered sports technology company in Chennai. The company aims to enhance athlete training and recovery through real-time motion analysis, combining computer vision and biomechanics to decrease injuries and improve performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ravi Shastri, the former Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, has taken a significant step into the technology arena by investing in Smartan FitTech, an AI-driven sports technology company based in Chennai, reports announced on Wednesday.

Smartan FitTech, co-founded by Sanjay Thiyagarajan and Arunesh Raja, seeks to revolutionize the way athletes train and recover, using cutting-edge technology like real-time motion analysis to prevent injuries and boost athletic performance.

Shastri expressed pride in joining the Smartan initiative, emphasizing its role as a game-changer in performance technology. The company plans to implement its innovative solutions across over 100 sports academies within the next two years, starting with key cities in India.

