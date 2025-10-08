Ravi Shastri Steps into AI Sports Tech: A New Era for Athlete Training

Ravi Shastri, the former Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, has taken a significant step into the technology arena by investing in Smartan FitTech, an AI-driven sports technology company based in Chennai, reports announced on Wednesday.

Smartan FitTech, co-founded by Sanjay Thiyagarajan and Arunesh Raja, seeks to revolutionize the way athletes train and recover, using cutting-edge technology like real-time motion analysis to prevent injuries and boost athletic performance.

Shastri expressed pride in joining the Smartan initiative, emphasizing its role as a game-changer in performance technology. The company plans to implement its innovative solutions across over 100 sports academies within the next two years, starting with key cities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)