Left Menu

IRS Furloughs 34,000 Employees Amid Government Shutdown

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service announced it will furlough over 34,000 employees starting October 8 due to a government shutdown. This move reflects the shutdown's broader impact on federal operations and highlights the IRS's significant role in government functions affected by budgetary impasses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:36 IST
IRS Furloughs 34,000 Employees Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Internal Revenue Service has announced plans to furlough more than 34,000 employees beginning on October 8, as a result of the current government shutdown. This decision, detailed in a statement on the IRS website, underscores the widespread repercussions that the budget deadlock is having on federal agencies.

The furloughs form part of the broader challenges faced by the federal workforce amid ongoing budget negotiations. As political leaders continue to struggle with finding common ground on financial appropriations, essential services provided by agencies like the IRS are being adversely affected.

The IRS plays a critical role in the functioning of governmental operations, and the furlough of such a substantial number of its employees raises concerns about potential disruptions in tax processing and customer service. This event highlights the pressing need for resolution to avoid further impacts on federal operations and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025