NYC Sues Tech Giants Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

New York City has filed a lawsuit against major social media companies, including Facebook and TikTok, accusing them of contributing to a mental health crisis among children. The suit alleges these platforms foster addictive behaviors, resulting in public nuisance and increased taxpayer spending to address mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City has initiated legal action against major social media platforms like Facebook, Google, and TikTok, accusing them of fueling a mental health crisis among children by promoting addictive behaviors. The 327-page complaint, lodged in Manhattan federal court, seeks damages from the companies, blaming them for gross negligence and creating a public nuisance.

This legal action joins around 2,050 similar lawsuits being pursued nationwide, including in Oakland, California. New York City, home to 8.48 million people with 1.8 million under 18, also involves its school and healthcare systems as plaintiffs. Google refutes the allegations pertaining to YouTube, emphasizing it as a streaming service, not a social network.

The complaint highlights the platforms' designs that exploit youth psychology for profit, leading to compulsive use. It cites statistics showing significant screen time among students and an alarming rise in incidents like subway surfing. NYC's effort to hold these companies accountable underscores their impact on public health and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

