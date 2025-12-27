Tragic Cost of Online Game Addiction: Man's Desperate Act

A 24-year-old man from Suraram allegedly committed suicide due to financial losses incurred while playing online games, local law enforcement reported on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday evening. The man, who was unemployed at the time and had previously worked as a lab technician, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at a relative's residence.

Before his death, the man recorded a selfie video in which he disclosed his distress over losing money through online gaming. The police have retrieved the mobile device containing the video and have registered a case to investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)