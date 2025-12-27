Left Menu

Tragic Cost of Online Game Addiction: Man's Desperate Act

A young man in Suraram took his own life after losing money playing online games. Previously employed as a lab technician, he left a selfie video explaining his financial losses before being found at a relative's house. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man from Suraram allegedly committed suicide due to financial losses incurred while playing online games, local law enforcement reported on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday evening. The man, who was unemployed at the time and had previously worked as a lab technician, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at a relative's residence.

Before his death, the man recorded a selfie video in which he disclosed his distress over losing money through online gaming. The police have retrieved the mobile device containing the video and have registered a case to investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

