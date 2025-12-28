Cross-Border Love: Aligarh Man's Journey from Facebook Romance to Pakistan Jail
Aligarh resident Badal Babu was jailed in Pakistan after crossing the border to meet an online love interest. Initially suspected of espionage, he completed a one-year sentence for illegal entry. Family hopes for his return with ongoing legal assistance.
- Country:
- India
In a cross-border tale of love and legal troubles, a young man from Aligarh, Badal Babu, found himself imprisoned in Pakistan after secretly crossing the border last year. Badal's journey began with an online romance, but quickly spiraled into a legal nightmare.
Badal's family in Aligarh was initially gripped by panic when he went missing, only to learn through a call that he was jailed in Pakistan's Mandi Bahauddin. His romance with Sana Rani, a woman he met on Facebook, led him to cross into Pakistan, risking espionage charges that were later cleared.
Now, with his sentence served, family and legal teams are working towards Badal's safe return. Authorities remain cautious, but efforts continue to see him reunited with his family, bringing relief after a year of uncertainty amidst tense Indo-Pak relations.
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: The Detention of Golam Nabi Azad
High Court Deliberates on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention
Detention of Suspected Over Ground Workers in Kashmir Under PSA
UN Expert Warns of Grave Risks in Detention Conditions of Bushra Bibi Khan
UN expert criticises Bushra Bibi Khan's detention conditions in Pakistan