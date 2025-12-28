Cross-Border Love: Aligarh Man's Journey from Facebook Romance to Pakistan Jail

In a cross-border tale of love and legal troubles, a young man from Aligarh, Badal Babu, found himself imprisoned in Pakistan after secretly crossing the border last year. Badal's journey began with an online romance, but quickly spiraled into a legal nightmare.

Badal's family in Aligarh was initially gripped by panic when he went missing, only to learn through a call that he was jailed in Pakistan's Mandi Bahauddin. His romance with Sana Rani, a woman he met on Facebook, led him to cross into Pakistan, risking espionage charges that were later cleared.

Now, with his sentence served, family and legal teams are working towards Badal's safe return. Authorities remain cautious, but efforts continue to see him reunited with his family, bringing relief after a year of uncertainty amidst tense Indo-Pak relations.