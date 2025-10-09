Left Menu

Rangsons Aerospace and Optimare India Join Forces for Pollution Surveillance Breakthrough

Rangsons Aerospace partners with Optimare India to develop advanced Pollution Monitoring/Surveillance Systems, enhancing India's defence and environmental capacities. This collaboration aligns with the Indian Government's Make in India initiative and promises to bolster self-reliance while safeguarding maritime areas through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:05 IST
Rangsons Aerospace and Optimare India Join Forces for Pollution Surveillance Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rangsons Aerospace, a leader in aerospace technology, has announced a significant collaboration with Optimare India to create advanced Pollution Monitoring/Surveillance Systems (PMS/PSS). This long-term partnership is poised to leverage Optimare's expertise in pollution detection with Rangsons' strengths in integration and avionics.

The systems are designed for deployment across naval aircraft and UAVs, ensuring real-time detection of oil spills and chemical discharges. The initiative enhances both national defence and maritime environmental protection, aligning with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

Rangsons will function as the production hub, ensuring scalability and lifecycle support. Leaders from both companies celebrated the partnership as a step towards self-reliance and environmental safeguarding, strengthening the defense ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Strikes Cause Major Fuel Disruption in Russia

Ukrainian Strikes Cause Major Fuel Disruption in Russia

 Ukraine
2
On Ukraine conflict and Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.

On Ukraine conflict and Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore pe...

 India
3
We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation with UK in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi.

We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation with UK in...

 India
4
Raging Controversy: Unrest in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold-Plating Dispute

Raging Controversy: Unrest in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold-Plating D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025