Rangsons Aerospace and Optimare India Join Forces for Pollution Surveillance Breakthrough
Rangsons Aerospace partners with Optimare India to develop advanced Pollution Monitoring/Surveillance Systems, enhancing India's defence and environmental capacities. This collaboration aligns with the Indian Government's Make in India initiative and promises to bolster self-reliance while safeguarding maritime areas through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Rangsons Aerospace, a leader in aerospace technology, has announced a significant collaboration with Optimare India to create advanced Pollution Monitoring/Surveillance Systems (PMS/PSS). This long-term partnership is poised to leverage Optimare's expertise in pollution detection with Rangsons' strengths in integration and avionics.
The systems are designed for deployment across naval aircraft and UAVs, ensuring real-time detection of oil spills and chemical discharges. The initiative enhances both national defence and maritime environmental protection, aligning with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.
Rangsons will function as the production hub, ensuring scalability and lifecycle support. Leaders from both companies celebrated the partnership as a step towards self-reliance and environmental safeguarding, strengthening the defense ecosystem in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
