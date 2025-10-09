Left Menu

TCS Reports Robust Q2 Growth, Eyes AI Leadership

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 1.4% increase in net profit for Q2 FY25-26, driven by strong growth in its Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment. The firm's revenues rose by 2.39% in the quarter. TCS aims to become a leader in AI-led technology services.

Updated: 09-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:54 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, reported a 1.4% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore for the July-September quarter, buoyed by strong performance across verticals, notably in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance.

The company's revenues from operations increased by 2.39% to Rs 65,799 crore in the second quarter of FY25-26. TCS CEO K Krithivasan highlighted the company's commitment to becoming the world's largest AI-led technology services firm. This transformation includes investing in AI infrastructure and fostering ecosystem partnerships.

Furthermore, TCS announced the incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in India to establish AI and Sovereign Data Centres and the acquisition of US-based ListEngage. The tech major declared a second interim dividend and reported that shares settled higher on the BSE after these announcements.

