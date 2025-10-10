UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality
UNICEF has called for the urgent opening of food aid crossings into Gaza, warning of a potential surge in child deaths due to compromised immune systems. With conditions worsening, neonatal and infant mortality rates are at risk of soaring.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
UNICEF has issued an urgent plea for the opening of all food aid crossings into Gaza, citing a looming crisis that could lead to an alarming increase in child fatalities.
A spokesperson for the agency stated that the children's already compromised immune systems magnify the risks substantially, with neonatal and infant deaths posing significant concern.
This call to action highlights the critical situation unfolding in Gaza and reinforces the pressing need for international intervention to prevent further tragedy.
