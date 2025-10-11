Stalemate Standoff: North Macedonia Holds Belgium to a Goalless Draw

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, North Macedonia delivered a stellar defensive performance to hold Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The result allowed them to maintain a slender one-point lead at the top of Group J.

Belgium launched wave after wave of attacks almost immediately, with dynamic efforts from Jeremy Doku and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. However, a resolute North Macedonian defense turned away each attempt, ensuring their position at the summit was unshaken.

Star goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski was pivotal in maintaining the scoreline, executing several critical saves and fortifying the visitors' defensive wall. Despite Belgium having a game in hand, North Macedonia's gritty resilience was on full display.

