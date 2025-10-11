Left Menu

Stalemate Standoff: North Macedonia Holds Belgium to a Goalless Draw

North Macedonia exhibited an impressive defensive display to secure a 0-0 draw against Belgium in a World Cup qualifier, maintaining their one-point lead in Group J. Despite Belgium's relentless attacks, the visitors held firm, supported by crucial saves from goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghent | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:18 IST
Stalemate Standoff: North Macedonia Holds Belgium to a Goalless Draw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, North Macedonia delivered a stellar defensive performance to hold Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The result allowed them to maintain a slender one-point lead at the top of Group J.

Belgium launched wave after wave of attacks almost immediately, with dynamic efforts from Jeremy Doku and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. However, a resolute North Macedonian defense turned away each attempt, ensuring their position at the summit was unshaken.

Star goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski was pivotal in maintaining the scoreline, executing several critical saves and fortifying the visitors' defensive wall. Despite Belgium having a game in hand, North Macedonia's gritty resilience was on full display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
2
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
3
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025