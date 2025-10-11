Left Menu

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad have partnered to promote advances in food technology and digital innovation. This collaboration will involve joint research projects, knowledge exchange, intellectual property sharing, and industry-focused training programs aimed at bridging the gap between technology and interdisciplinary research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NIFTEM-K has announced a significant partnership with IIT Hyderabad aiming to propel advances in food technology and digital innovation. The collaboration between these renowned institutions underscores a pivotal step in modernizing food tech through interdisciplinary research and comprehensive skill development initiatives.

The memorandum, signed in Hyderabad, sets the stage for joint research, knowledge exchange, and intellectual property sharing to foster industry-government cooperation. 'These partnerships open new horizons for students, researchers, and industries,' remarked NIFTEM-K Director Harinder Singh Oberoi.

As part of the agreement, both institutions plan to execute government-funded projects and engage in various educational activities such as workshops, training programs, and internships, fostering industry-ready skills and knowledge sharing at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

