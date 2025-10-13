India Opens ₹5.85 Crore Global Impact Challenges to Power Inclusive AI Innovation

In a major stride toward fostering inclusive, responsible, and globally scalable artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced that applications are now open for the three flagship Global Impact Challenges — AI for All, AI by HER, and YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge. The initiatives were launched by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, in September 2025 and collectively offer awards worth ₹5.85 crore.

The Global Impact Challenges, accessible at impact.indiaai.gov.in, aim to identify, mentor, and scale transformative AI solutions that can deliver substantial social and economic benefits across diverse sectors. The selected projects will be showcased at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from February 19–20, 2026, in New Delhi.

Catalyzing the Next Wave of Global AI Innovation

The initiative reflects India’s growing leadership in shaping an inclusive and human-centered AI ecosystem that aligns with the vision of “AI for All”. Through these challenges, the government seeks to support startups, researchers, youth innovators, and women entrepreneurs who are leveraging AI to address pressing national and global challenges — from agriculture to healthcare, from sustainability to digital inclusion.

Each challenge is designed to empower innovators with mentorship, investor access, global exposure, and cloud computing support, ensuring that promising ideas evolve into viable, scalable solutions.

1. AI for All: Global Impact Challenge

The AI for All Challenge is a global call for innovation inviting AI solutions that demonstrate measurable impact and scalability. Participants are encouraged to submit projects in sectors critical to public welfare and sustainable growth.

Focus Areas: Agriculture, Climate & Sustainability, Education, Financial Inclusion, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Urban Infrastructure & Mobility, and Wildcard/Open Innovation.

Awards & Support:

Total awards worth ₹2.5 crore for the top 10 winners .

20 finalists (up to two members each) will receive travel support to attend the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Winners gain mentorship, investor access, cloud credits, and accelerator pathways post-Summit.

Eligibility: Open globally to students, researchers, professionals, startups, and companies with AI solutions at pilot or deployment-ready stages.

2. AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge

Designed to strengthen women’s leadership in AI innovation, this challenge is organized by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), NITI Aayog, and partner institutions. It encourages women-led teams to develop AI solutions that promote social impact and gender-inclusive growth.

Focus Areas: Agriculture, Cybersecurity & Digital Wellbeing, Education, Healthcare, Energy & Climate, and Wildcard/Open Innovation.

Awards & Support:

Awards up to ₹2.5 crore for the top 10 winners .

Up to 30 finalists will receive travel support for the Summit.

Access to virtual bootcamps on Responsible AI, Investor Readiness, and Storytelling.

Exclusive investor engagement sessions for high-potential women-led ventures.

Eligibility: Open globally to women-led teams, student groups, and women-led startups with a working prototype or mature AI solution.

3. YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge

The YUVAi Challenge places young innovators aged 13–21 years at the center of AI-led transformation. It encourages youth to conceptualize and develop AI-driven solutions for public good, with a strong emphasis on creativity, ethics, and real-world applicability.

Indicative Themes: Empowering communities, advancing sustainability, improving governance, and building smart ecosystems.

Awards & Support:

Total prize pool of ₹85 lakh , including: ₹15 lakh each for top 3 winners ₹10 lakh each for next 3 winners 2 special recognition awards of ₹5 lakh each

Top 20 participants to receive travel support for the Summit.

10-day virtual bootcamps, investor showcases, and a permanent online compendium to highlight youth innovations.

Eligibility: Open worldwide to individuals or teams (up to two members) aged 13–21 years, with working prototypes or proof-of-concept AI solutions.

Application Timeline and Key Dates

Applications open: October 10, 2025

Last date for submission: October 31, 2025

Virtual bootcamps: November 2025

Finalists announcement: December 31, 2025

Grand Showcase: February 16–20, 2026, at the India-AI Impact Summit, New Delhi

Applicants are encouraged to apply early through the official portal: www.impact.indiaai.gov.in. Each challenge page contains detailed eligibility guidelines, consent forms, timelines, and FAQs.

Driving India’s Global AI Leadership

The three Global Impact Challenges mark a pivotal step in realizing India’s ambition to become a global hub for ethical and inclusive AI. By empowering diverse talent — from students to entrepreneurs and from innovators to youth — these programmes underscore the government’s vision of democratizing AI innovation.

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that initiatives like these will bridge the gap between innovation and impact, positioning India as a leader in socially responsible AI development. The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will serve as a convergence point for global AI experts, startups, and policymakers to celebrate and advance the future of AI for good.