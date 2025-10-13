Left Menu

Unlocking Infrastructure Growth: Private Sector Gains Access to PM Gati Shakti Portal

The PM Gati Shakti portal is now open to the private sector, providing access to vital infrastructure data for enhanced planning. Developed by BISAG-N, the platform offers extensive data sets, fostering better project design and private investment while enabling smarter logistics, healthcare, and development applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has broadened access to the PM Gati Shakti portal, granting the private sector entry to crucial infrastructure data to improve planning and execution of critical projects. This move aims to invigorate last-mile delivery services and the development of infrastructure-based applications.

The platform, a collaborative initiative launched in October 2021, delivers regulated access to selected, non-sensitive data, enhancing opportunities for private entities, researchers, and consultants to make more informed investment decisions.

Developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, the portal is powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry and offers 230 approved data sets essential for logistics and infrastructure development.

