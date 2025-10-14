India Triumphs Over West Indies in Test Series Sweep
India defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in the final test, securing a 2-0 series win. KL Rahul's unbeaten 58 runs and B Sai Sudharsan's 39 helped chase down the target of 121 in the morning session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
India clinched a decisive victory over West Indies, achieving a seven-wicket win in the second and final test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, effectively completing a 2-0 series sweep.
Chasing a modest target of 121 runs, the Indian team reached their goal during the morning session of the final day's play.
KL Rahul remained unbeaten with a commendable 58 runs, supported by B Sai Sudharsan's crucial 39, sealing the triumph for the home side with ease.
