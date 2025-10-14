Left Menu

Australia's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Teens Explained

Australia has initiated a marketing campaign ahead of a new law banning social media for teenagers under 16, effective December 10. The campaign, 'For The Good Of', emphasizes child welfare. Although the law aims to protect teens from online harm, social media giants express concerns over its enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:39 IST
Australia's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Teens Explained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is set to enforce a pioneering ban on social media access for individuals under the age of 16, starting December 10. The government has rolled out a A$14 million marketing campaign aiming to prepare families for the transition and underline the decision's merit for children's wellness.

The campaign, titled "For The Good Of", includes visual depictions of how pervasive social media can be among children. Communications Minister Anika Wells emphasized the importance of commencing dialogues within families about the ban, stating it is ultimately for the benefit of young Australians.

The legislation, passed in November 2024, has stirred global interest, with social media platforms like YouTube voicing concerns about its enforcement. Australian officials remain resolute that the ban, informed by research into the adverse impacts of social media, will be properly upheld by companies like Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat, as discussions continue.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
2
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
3
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India
4
Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025