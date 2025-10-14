Left Menu

Andaman's Potential as a Global Internet Hub: A Strategic IT Push

Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggests transforming Andaman into a global internet hub. Google announces a USD 15 billion investment in an AI hub in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative includes a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build a data center and enhance connectivity, especially towards Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:48 IST
Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw proposed making Andaman a central hub for global internet data transfer at the recent Bharat AI Shakti event, citing its strategic geographical location.

He called for the extension of the submarine cable to Myanmar, aiming to enhance connectivity to the northeastern states of India. This move would support global tech giants in expanding their reach to Southeast Asia and beyond.

At the same event, Google announced its largest investment in India yet, committing USD 15 billion towards establishing an AI hub in Andhra Pradesh. This includes a gigawatt-scale data center in partnership with Adani Group, featuring a cable landing station managed by Bharti Airtel to ensure robust connectivity.

