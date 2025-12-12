Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Nine Lives on Andhra Pradesh Ghat Road

A fatal bus accident in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district of Andhra Pradesh resulted in nine deaths and 23 injuries. The bus, traveling from Chittoor to Telangana, overturned due to poor visibility caused by fog. Officials have announced ex-gratia payments for the victims and plan safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals lost their lives, and 23 were injured when a bus skidded off a ghat road in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Andhra Pradesh, early Friday, police reported.

The bus, laden with 37 passengers heading to Telangana, fell when heavy fog obscured visibility, causing the vehicle to overturn near a Durga temple.

Government officials have promised compensation for victims and announced measures to enhance road safety, including restricting nighttime travel on ghat roads to mitigate such calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

