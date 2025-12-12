Tragic Bus Accident in Andhra Pradesh Claims Nine Lives

Tragedy struck early Friday morning in Alluri Sitaramaraju district when a bus bound for Telangana overturned on the Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road, resulting in nine deaths and injuries to 23 individuals. Heavy fog is believed to have contributed to the devastating accident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anguish over the incident and coordinated with officials to ensure the injured received adequate medical care. The victims were transported to Chinturu hospital and other facilities for treatment.

In response to the tragedy, political leaders, including State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, inspected the accident site and attributed the mishap to rash driving. Night travel on ghat roads has been temporarily suspended to prevent similar future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)