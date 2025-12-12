Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Andhra Pradesh Claims Nine Lives

A bus accident on the Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Andhra Pradesh, led to nine fatalities and injuries to 23 others. Heavy fog and poor visibility are suspected causes. Local authorities, including the Chief Minister, are providing assistance to victims and investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck early Friday morning in Alluri Sitaramaraju district when a bus bound for Telangana overturned on the Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road, resulting in nine deaths and injuries to 23 individuals. Heavy fog is believed to have contributed to the devastating accident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anguish over the incident and coordinated with officials to ensure the injured received adequate medical care. The victims were transported to Chinturu hospital and other facilities for treatment.

In response to the tragedy, political leaders, including State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, inspected the accident site and attributed the mishap to rash driving. Night travel on ghat roads has been temporarily suspended to prevent similar future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

