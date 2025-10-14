Capgemini Gets Green Light to Acquire Cloud4C

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for Capgemini's acquisition of Cloud4C, a Singapore-based leader in hybrid cloud platform services. This decision follows Capgemini's August agreement to fully acquire the company.

Capgemini is a Paris-headquartered IT services giant with a considerable footprint in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering. The acquisition is part of Capgemini's strategic expansion, as seen in its recent $3.3 billion acquisition of WNS.

These acquisitions emphasize Capgemini's intent to broaden its range of AI tools for enterprises. All deals surpassing regulatory thresholds must receive clearance to ensure competitive practices in the marketplace, a role the CCI actively plays.

