South Africa Triumphs: A Dramatic World Cup Comeback
South Africa clinched top position in their World Cup qualifying group, overcoming a point deduction. They secured their spot in next year's finals thanks to a 3-0 win over Rwanda and Nigeria's 4-0 victory against Benin. Nigeria hopes to advance in the playoffs as South Africa finishes with 18 points.
South Africa has triumphed against the odds in their World Cup qualifying journey, securing the top spot in their group despite a three-point deduction. Their decisive 3-0 victory over Rwanda in Nelspruit sealed their place in next year's finals.
Nigeria played a crucial role in this outcome by defeating Benin 4-0 in Uyo. This loss caused Benin to plummet from first to third in the group standings, allowing South Africa to emerge as group leaders.
South Africa finished with 18 points, edging out Nigeria and Benin, who both concluded with 17 points. The 2026 World Cup is set to take place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and both South Africa and Nigeria are hopeful participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
