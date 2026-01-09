Left Menu

Centre appoints Anand Swaroop as Special Secretary (Internal Security); Anupama Nilekar named NHRC DG (Investigation)

The Central government has appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Anand Swaroop and Anupama Nilekar Chandra to key posts in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), respectively.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 10:51 IST
Centre appoints Anand Swaroop as Special Secretary (Internal Security); Anupama Nilekar named NHRC DG (Investigation)
Office of Union Home MInistry (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Anand Swaroop and Anupama Nilekar Chandra to key posts in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), respectively. Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved these appointments following a proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The appointments were officially announced through an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) late on Thursday evening.

Swaroop, a 1992-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, presently serving as Director General (Investigation) in the NHRC, has been appointed as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will assume charge of the post from the date of joining and will serve till August 31, 2029, his date of superannuation, or until further orders. Swaroop will take over the reins from incumbent Praveen Vashista, a 1991-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, who has been serving in the role since October 2024.

With a strong track record in policing and administration, Swaroop has earlier worked in key posts. Before being appointed as DG (Investigation) NHRC, Swaroop was posted as Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In a related decision, the ACC also cleared the appointment of Anupama Nilekar Chandra, a 1994-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, as Director General (Investigation) in the NHRC. She is currently posted as Special Director General in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Her appointment to the post will be effective from the date of assumption of charge and will continue till March 31, 2031, or until further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

 India
2
AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featuring Heirloom Jewels and Milestone Timepieces

AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featur...

 United States
3
Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing

Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr f...

 India
4
India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026