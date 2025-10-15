Ivory Coast Triumphs: Secures World Cup Berth

Ivory Coast clinched their spot in the 2026 World Cup after overpowering Kenya 3-0 in their final qualifier on Tuesday. The decisive win ensured they finished top of their group, booking their ticket to the tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Ivorians, currently holding the title of African champions, will be making their fourth appearance on the World Cup stage. This marks a significant return to the tournament, as they last competed in 2014, underlining a strong comeback in international football.

The team's progress to the World Cup finals attests to their skill and determination, further solidifying their reputation in the global football community. Written by Mark Gleeson, edited by Mark Porter, this victory extends their celebration as continental leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)