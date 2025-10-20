Trump's Global Tariff Tactics: A Trade Tussle

U.S. President Donald Trump has embarked on a controversial path, launching a global trade war. By setting a baseline tariff of 10% on imports to the United States, he has shocked the international trade community. Additional duties on specific products and countries further complicate the issue.

Targeted countries include Brazil, China, and the European Union, with tariffs ranging from 15% to 50%. The move has sparked significant debate among experts and policy makers, who are questioning the effectiveness and long-term impact of these tariffs on global trade.

Specific products such as steel, aluminum, and vehicle parts have seen substantial tariff increases, with additional potential duties looming in sectors like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. The implications for international relations and U.S. economic interests remain a hot topic of discussion.

