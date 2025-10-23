Microsoft's Copilot Enhances AI Capabilities with New Interactive Features

Microsoft has unveiled a suite of new enhancements for its digital assistant, Copilot, designed to boost collaboration and deepen integration with various applications including Outlook and Google. The updates are part of Microsoft's strategy to fortify its AI services amidst growing competition in the artificial intelligence sector.

The upgrades allow Copilot to perform a range of tasks, from summarizing and comparing information in the Microsoft Edge browser to transforming previous searches into revisitable storylines. Additionally, the introduction of an avatar named 'Mico' is aimed at creating more natural interactions by displaying emotions and changing colors.

These new features, including improved memory functions and personalization, are designed to enhance user experience and interaction. A particular focus has been placed on refining health-related queries to ensure responses are grounded in credible sources, addressing concerns over AI-generated misinformation. These updates are currently available in the U.S., with plans to expand to other regions in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)