Apple's App Store Monopoly Challenged in Landmark UK Ruling

In a landmark decision, a London tribunal has found that Apple abused its market dominance by imposing excessive commissions on app developers, a move that could result in the tech giant paying out hundreds of millions in damages. This ruling marks a significant challenge to Apple's operating practices in the UK.

The tribunal determined that from October 2015 to the end of 2020, Apple restricted competition in the app distribution market and charged unfair prices, affecting both developers and consumers. Apple has indicated it plans to appeal, arguing the tribunal's decision mischaracterizes the app economy's competitive nature.

The case, spearheaded by British academic Rachael Kent, could be worth an estimated 1.5 billion pounds. It is part of a broader wave of legal challenges under the UK's new class action-style regime, which includes pending cases against other tech giants like Google and Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)