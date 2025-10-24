Fractal Achieves AWS AI Competency, Paves Way for AI-Driven Innovation
Fractal, a global AI solutions provider, has achieved AWS Generative AI Consulting Services Competency, highlighting its expertise in generative AI. The achievement underscores Fractal's commitment to driving innovation for Fortune 500 companies through a comprehensive range of AI consulting services, from strategy to deployment and governance.
Fractal, a prominent name in artificial intelligence solutions for Fortune 500 companies, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the AWS Generative AI Consulting Services Competency.
This accomplishment underscores Fractal's dedication to innovation, guiding clients in adopting generative AI responsibly through comprehensive consulting services that span strategic advisory, model customization, deployment, and governance.
With expertise across various industries, Fractal continues to empower clients to enhance their operations and innovate, cementing its position as a trusted AI-driven transformation partner in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
