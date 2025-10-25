Left Menu

Investor Confidence Soars: Mehai Technology's Rights Issue Oversubscribed

Mehai Technology Limited successfully concludes its Rs. 74.11 crore Rights Issue with 143.69% oversubscription, indicating robust investor confidence. Funds will be used for debt repayment, working capital, and corporate needs. Finshore Management Services facilitated the transparent process, reinforcing Mehai's financial foundation for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:42 IST
Mehai Technology Limited has announced the successful completion of its Rs. 74.11 crore Rights Issue, which closed with an astounding 143.69% oversubscription. Investors were evidently impressed, as the issue opened on September 26 and closed on October 17, offering 37.05 crore equity shares at Rs. 2 each.

Managing Director Jugal Kishore Bhagat expressed gratitude towards shareholders for their strong endorsement of the company's strategic goals. The generated funds are earmarked for reducing existing debts, addressing working capital needs, funding subsidiary Mehai Aqua, and fulfilling general corporate objectives.

Though a merchant banker isn't formally necessary for a Rights Issue, Mehai Technology engaged Finshore Management Services for its expertise, ensuring a transparent and investor-friendly process. Mehai shares, involved in electronics manufacturing and IT services, closed at Rs. 7.44 on Friday.

