Google's Gemini AI Boosts Access with Jio Partnership

Google partners with Reliance Jio to provide 18-month free access to its Gemini AI service in India, aiming to enhance adoption in the growing tech-savvy market. This comes after Google's $15 billion AI investment and amidst new regulations for AI content transparency in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:00 IST
Google has announced an 18-month partnership with India's Reliance Jio, providing free access to its Gemini AI service for 505 million telecom users. This initiative follows a similar strategy by competitors like OpenAI to boost AI adoption in the world's most populous country.

The move coincides with Google's significant investment of $15 billion in AI infrastructure in India, aiming to tap into the rapidly growing tech market. The influx of AI applications in India has prompted governmental proposals for clearer AI-generated content labeling to combat misinformation.

Companies are mirroring successful streaming service strategies by bundling offers to increase subscriber bases, with the Gemini AI deal including two terabytes of cloud storage and multimedia generation services. This rollout targets young users first, expanding nationally to align with India's booming digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

