Samsung Wallet Goes Biometric for Seamless UPI Transactions

Samsung Wallet is poised to revolutionize the way users make transactions by integrating biometric authentication into its UPI-linked services. Using the device's fingerprint and facial recognition capabilities, users will soon be able to bypass the traditional PIN entry for small-ticket transactions, according to company officials.

Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director at Samsung India, announced that the enhanced feature will be available from December. "UPI Lite users will significantly benefit from this seamless experience," Chaturvedi stated, adding that new Samsung smartphones, available from early next year, will include an intuitive UPI account onboarding feature.

In addition to the biometric updates, Samsung Wallet plans to support direct online transactions with stored credit and debit cards, allowing for quick payments across key merchants without the hassle of manual card detail entry.

