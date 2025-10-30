Brazil's Amazon and Cerrado See Significant Drop in Deforestation

Deforestation rates in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have decreased by 11.08% in the past year, according to fresh data released by the Brazilian government.

The report was published by Inpe, the country's space research agency, and comes ahead of the United Nations climate summit, COP30, highlighting substantial environmental progress.

Meanwhile, deforestation in the Cerrado savanna dropped by 11.49%, reaching its lowest rate in six years. These developments mark a significant achievement in Brazil's battle against deforestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)