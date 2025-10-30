Left Menu

Brazil's Amazon and Cerrado See Significant Drop in Deforestation

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon has dropped by 11.08% over 12 months, with a total of 5,796 square kilometers destroyed. Meanwhile, the Cerrado savanna saw an 11.49% decrease, marking a six-year low. These figures come as Brazil prepares for the COP30 climate summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Deforestation rates in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have decreased by 11.08% in the past year, according to fresh data released by the Brazilian government.

The report was published by Inpe, the country's space research agency, and comes ahead of the United Nations climate summit, COP30, highlighting substantial environmental progress.

Meanwhile, deforestation in the Cerrado savanna dropped by 11.49%, reaching its lowest rate in six years. These developments mark a significant achievement in Brazil's battle against deforestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

