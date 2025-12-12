Children and Climate 2025: Protecting India’s Vulnerable Youth from Environmental Threats

Terre des hommes (Tdh) India hosted the Children and Climate 2025 conference on December 11th at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, delving into how climate change impacts children's rights. The gathering brought together donors, researchers, and policymakers to discuss urgent climate challenges facing Indian youth.

The discussions highlighted the significant environmental threats affecting over 85% of Indian districts, where extreme weather events jeopardize children's nutrition, education, and wellbeing. Experts called for integrated climate programs that prioritize child-sensitive responses and support families experiencing climate-induced migration.

Panelists, including representatives from UNICEF and India Climate Collaborative, stressed the importance of community input and multi-sectoral cooperation to craft resilient frameworks. Tdh India reinforced its commitment to innovative solutions in safeguarding the most climate-vulnerable children in India.

