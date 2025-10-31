Left Menu

Pioneering Decarbonisation: The Industrial Transition Accelerator's Heavy Industry Impact

The Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) has assessed over 65 projects in heavy industry and transport sectors, aimed at decarbonisation. ITA's efforts include accelerating projects in steel, aluminium, cement, chemicals, and aviation. A report detailing these evaluations will be released in the national capital on November 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:49 IST
Pioneering Decarbonisation: The Industrial Transition Accelerator's Heavy Industry Impact
  • Country:
  • India

The Industrial Transition Accelerator, a global initiative promoting decarbonisation, has reviewed over 65 projects aimed at reducing emissions in heavy industries and transport.

Covering sectors like steel, aluminium, cement, and aviation, the ITA seeks out projects ready to reach Final Investment Decision, addressing decarbonisation barriers.

Next week, a detailed report will showcase these findings, underscoring India's leadership potential in pioneering clean materials and technologies on November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025