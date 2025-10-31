Pioneering Decarbonisation: The Industrial Transition Accelerator's Heavy Industry Impact

The Industrial Transition Accelerator, a global initiative promoting decarbonisation, has reviewed over 65 projects aimed at reducing emissions in heavy industries and transport.

Covering sectors like steel, aluminium, cement, and aviation, the ITA seeks out projects ready to reach Final Investment Decision, addressing decarbonisation barriers.

Next week, a detailed report will showcase these findings, underscoring India's leadership potential in pioneering clean materials and technologies on November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)