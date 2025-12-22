Himachal's Seema Shatters National Record at Tata Steel Kolkata Marathon

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, extended heartfelt congratulations to Seema for her gold medal victory at the Tata Steel World Kolkata 25K 2025 marathon.

Seema, who hails from Reta village in Chamba district, set a new national benchmark in the 25,000-meter race, making her state proud on a national platform. This accomplishment shines as a beacon of inspiration for athletes throughout India, according to the Chief Minister.

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Seema dominated the Indian elite women's category, ending the race in 1:26:04 and surpassing an eight-year-old national record. Her victory was marked by a significant gap, with the runner-up clocking in four minutes later.

Seema's race strategy was clear from the outset, establishing a formidable lead early on, a testament to her preparation. Her commentary post-race reflected her satisfaction and commitment to future goals, including qualifying for major international events like the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

