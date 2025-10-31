Amazon's Cloud Surge: Paving the Path to Tech Dominance

Amazon witnessed a significant increase in its share price on Friday, climbing more than 13% during premarket trading. This surge came after Amazon Web Services (AWS) demonstrated strong growth, mitigating fears of the tech giant lagging in the AI race. AWS, Amazon's cloud unit and the focal point of its recent AI investments, reported a 20% revenue growth in the third quarter.

While Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud also showed considerable increases in revenue, it was AWS's scale that amplified its impact on the market. With $33 billion in cloud revenue, AWS more than doubles Google's $15.16 billion, sparking optimism on Wall Street. Analysts view this financial upswing as a potential turning point for Amazon.

Beyond cloud, Amazon's retail and advertising sectors also exhibited impressive growth. The retail segment expanded by 11% year-over-year, while advertising sales jumped 24% to $17.7 billion, enhancing the company's overall performance. Additionally, Amazon plans to increase capital expenditures in response to growing demand, further solidifying its position among tech giants.

