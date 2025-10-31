Tech Titans Rebound: A Surge in Nasdaq Following Apple and Amazon Forecasts

U.S. stock markets are bracing for a positive turn as tech giants Apple and Amazon provide upbeat sales forecasts, particularly brightening the outlook for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices. Following a period of significant decline, these updates have reassured investors concerned about the tech sector's ability to deliver earnings amidst hefty spending, especially from big players like Microsoft and Meta pouring resources into AI technology.

Amazon shares ascended nearly 13% in premarket trading on the back of strong cloud revenue projections, while Apple's stock increased by over 2% due to better-than-expected forecasts for the holiday quarter sales of iPhones, both helping to revitalize confidence among tech investors. Meanwhile, a shift in Federal Reserve policy outlook has markets reeling, adjusting to tempered expectations of rate cuts after the Fed's recent quarter-point cut announcement.

Additional market movements included Warner Bros Discovery shares climbing after reports of Netflix's potential bid for its assets, and a notable rise for Getty Images following an agreement with Perplexity AI. Experts remain watchful as tech-oriented indexes aim for consecutive monthly gains, reflecting ongoing adaptability amid shifting economic indicators and investment landscapes.

