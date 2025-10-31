Left Menu

Tech Earnings Propel U.S. Stocks to New Heights

U.S. stock indexes climbed with Amazon and Apple leading gains post their positive earnings forecasts. While the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy remains uncertain, enthusiasm in Big Tech bolstered market optimism. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 continue their multi-month upward streaks as investors eye fiscal predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:13 IST
Tech Earnings Propel U.S. Stocks to New Heights
U.S. stock indexes rallied on Friday, positioning them for an October close in positive territory. Amazon led this upward surge, recording a 10.6% rise after predicting better-than-expected quarterly sales, propelling optimism about Big Tech amid concerns over their AI investments.

Tech giants like Apple and Nvidia also played pivotal roles. Apple, despite flagging potential supply chain issues, exceeded iPhone sales forecasts for the holiday quarter. Nvidia, pursuing fresh opportunities with its new chip line in China, saw a 1.6% share increase.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance remains a crucial factor, with traders adjusting expectations after recent policy signals. Wall Street's appetite for technology remains strong despite uncertainties, as reflected in a multi-month rally extending across the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices, indicative of continued investor confidence.

