Gulf and AMW Global Form Strategic Alliance for Automotive Excellence

In a strategic industry move, Gulf, renowned for its automotive lubricants, has sealed a licensing partnership with AMW Global Automobiles LLC, a subsidiary of the prominent Assurance Group. This collaboration is set to launch an impressive range of premium automotive products across Asia and the Middle East, aiming to satisfy the growing customer demand for high-quality automotive solutions.

The partnership's extensive geographical reach covers countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, extending into the Middle East including nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Gulf's historical motorsport achievements, from Le Mans victories to enduring presence in Formula 1, bolster its reputation, making this partnership highly anticipated in the industry.

Sacha Davis, Vice President of Marketing for Gulf Oil International, highlights Gulf's enduring values of quality and passion, expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration. AMW's CEO, Mukesh Sharma, emphasizes their commitment to excellence and innovation, promising value-driven products that meet evolving automotive demands. This partnership not only expands Gulf's product range but also integrates advanced technology and reliability into their offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)