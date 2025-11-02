Youngest Star Aims High: China Launches Astronaut to 'Heavenly Palace'

In a landmark achievement, China's Shenzhou-21 space rocket has launched the youngest astronaut to the 'Heavenly Palace' space station. This mission signifies a pivotal moment in China's space exploration history, as the spacecraft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The crew, part of China's growing astronaut corps, embarked on the journey aboard the Long March-2F rocket. This operation marks the seventh mission to China's now fully constructed and permanently inhabited space station, a symbol of China's expanding ambitions in outer space.

With the station completed in 2022, the latest launch underscores China's swift advancement in space technology, setting the stage for future exploratory initiatives. State media have highlighted this mission as a testament to China's commitment to maintaining a significant presence in space exploration and research.

