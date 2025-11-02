Youngest Star Aims High: China Launches Astronaut to 'Heavenly Palace'
China successfully launched its youngest astronaut to the 'Heavenly Palace' space station aboard the Shenzhou-21 space rocket. The mission, which took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, marks the seventh visit to China’s space station, showcasing the nation’s growing capabilities in space exploration.
In a landmark achievement, China's Shenzhou-21 space rocket has launched the youngest astronaut to the 'Heavenly Palace' space station. This mission signifies a pivotal moment in China's space exploration history, as the spacecraft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.
The crew, part of China's growing astronaut corps, embarked on the journey aboard the Long March-2F rocket. This operation marks the seventh mission to China's now fully constructed and permanently inhabited space station, a symbol of China's expanding ambitions in outer space.
With the station completed in 2022, the latest launch underscores China's swift advancement in space technology, setting the stage for future exploratory initiatives. State media have highlighted this mission as a testament to China's commitment to maintaining a significant presence in space exploration and research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Shenzhou-21: Pioneers in Space Exploration
ACC Ltd's Profit Skyrockets Over Five-Fold: A Cement Industry Boom
Dream big, aim higher: Astronaut Shukla to model rocketry competition participants
BHEL’s Profit Skyrockets: September Quarter Success
Raymond Realty's Profits Skyrocket Post-Demerger