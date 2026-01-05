Left Menu

Avatar: Fire and Ash Rockets Past $1 Billion at Global Box Office

James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has surpassed $1 billion in global box office sales, making it the director's fourth film to achieve this milestone. The visually stunning film continues the epic saga on Pandora, with audiences captivated by its 3D marvel. The 'Avatar' series has now grossed a combined $6.35 billion worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 00:51 IST
Avatar: Fire and Ash Rockets Past $1 Billion at Global Box Office

James Cameron's sci-fi epic 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the $1 billion mark in global box office collections. This marks Cameron's fourth movie to reach such financial heights, reflecting its tremendous appeal and theatrical draw.

'Fire and Ash' is hailed as a visually impressive continuation of the 'Avatar' saga, enchanting audiences with its stunning 3D visuals and captivating storyline set on the planet Pandora. This third installment has significantly contributed to the franchise's cumulative earnings of $6.35 billion globally.

The film's domestic and international earnings highlight its popularity, grossing $306 million in the U.S. and Canada along with $777.1 million overseas. As part of a successful lineage, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the original 'Avatar' also soared at box offices, solidifying the franchise's legacy.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Crisis: A Nation at Standstill Amid U.S. Blockade

Venezuela's Oil Crisis: A Nation at Standstill Amid U.S. Blockade

 Global
2
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Victims of New Year's Eve Blaze Identified

Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Victims of New Year's Eve Blaze Identified

 Switzerland
3
Denmark PM Urges Trump to Halt Greenland Annexation Rhetoric

Denmark PM Urges Trump to Halt Greenland Annexation Rhetoric

 Denmark
4
EU's Unanimous Call, Except One, for Upholding International Law in Venezuela

EU's Unanimous Call, Except One, for Upholding International Law in Venezuel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026