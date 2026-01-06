Left Menu

Tata Advanced Systems and Indian Army Revamp Pinaka Rocket Systems

Tata Advanced Systems has partnered with the Indian Army for a pilot overhaul of Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and Battery Command Posts. This collaboration aims to enhance the army's artillery capabilities. Originating from a 2006 contract, the system is known for its advanced targeting and modular design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:24 IST
Tata Advanced Systems and Indian Army Revamp Pinaka Rocket Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Advanced Systems has forged a strategic partnership with the Indian Army to initiate a pilot overhaul of the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and Battery Command Posts. The landmark public-private collaboration was formalized on Tuesday, marking a significant step in strengthening India's defense capabilities, according to official statements.

Initially focusing on a selected number of these systems, the collaboration leverages Tata's technical expertise alongside certified spares in coordination with Original Equipment Manufacturers. The aim is to ensure continuous availability and optimal performance of frontline artillery systems. Once the pilot phase concludes, the Indian Army's 510 Advance Base Workshop will complete the overhaul with critical support from Tata Advanced Systems.

A vital component of this overhaul process is the system's sophisticated features, including a microprocessor-based all-electric servo drive system and a net-centric digital control positioning system. These features enable precise targeting with minimal setup time. Tata Advanced Systems, alongside the DRDO, continues to develop more advanced variants of the Pinaka, focusing on increased range and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

