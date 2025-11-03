Left Menu

Eco-Friendly Energy: The Future of Gelatin-based Hydrogel Supercapacitors

Nagaland University researchers have developed a biodegradable, gelatin-based hydrogel membrane electrolyte for supercapacitors, offering an eco-friendly and efficient alternative to conventional electrolytes. This innovation could transform energy storage in electric vehicles and medical devices, aligning with India's sustainability goals. The findings are published in Materials Today Chemistry.

  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at Nagaland University have unveiled a groundbreaking eco-friendly gelatin-based hydrogel membrane electrolyte, marking a significant innovation in supercapacitor technology. Officials announced on Monday that this new material offers a sustainable alternative to traditional electrolytes, promising safer and more flexible energy solutions.

The study, published in the prestigious journal Materials Today Chemistry, outlines the benefits of this new technology, which has earned a patent in India. Duangailung Kamei, leading the research, emphasized its potential to revolutionize sustainable energy storage in sectors like electric vehicles and medical devices.

Unlike conventional systems, the 'KI-doped glyoxal-crosslinked gelatin hydrogel membrane electrolyte' addresses several environmental and mechanical challenges. The innovative material is biodegradable, leak-resistant, and boasts impressive electrochemical performance, paving the way for new developments in green energy applications.

