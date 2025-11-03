Left Menu

Unveiling the Lost: AI Aids Holocaust Victim Identification

Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center, has identified five million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, using AI to uncover more identities. This milestone follows decades of work. AI could recover 250,000 more names, helping to restore identities and ensure their memories endure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:30 IST
Israeli researchers announced that five million of the over six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust have been identified, a milestone in Yad Vashem's mission to recover lost identities.

Using artificial intelligence, Yad Vashem aims to identify an additional 250,000 names from millions of documents, underscoring its ongoing commitment.

With diminishing numbers of Holocaust survivors, the Yad Vashem online database aids families in reconnecting, preserving their legacy against oblivion sought by the Nazis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

