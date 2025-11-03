Unveiling the Lost: AI Aids Holocaust Victim Identification

Israeli researchers announced that five million of the over six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust have been identified, a milestone in Yad Vashem's mission to recover lost identities.

Using artificial intelligence, Yad Vashem aims to identify an additional 250,000 names from millions of documents, underscoring its ongoing commitment.

With diminishing numbers of Holocaust survivors, the Yad Vashem online database aids families in reconnecting, preserving their legacy against oblivion sought by the Nazis.

(With inputs from agencies.)