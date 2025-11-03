Tech Titans Unite: OpenAI and Amazon Forge $38B AI Partnership

In a groundbreaking development, OpenAI and Amazon have forged a massive $38 billion deal to bolster artificial intelligence capabilities. This agreement enables the ChatGPT creator to harness Amazon's cloud computing prowess, facilitating vast computing resources for running their AI systems.

Under the newly announced terms, OpenAI will gain access to an extensive array of Nvidia's specialized AI chips through Amazon Web Services (AWS). This move marks a significant shift in OpenAI's technological infrastructure strategy, especially after modifying its long-term partnership with Microsoft, which will no longer serve as its exclusive cloud provider.

This announcement follows regulatory approvals from California and Delaware that allow OpenAI to transition from its nonprofit origins to a new business structure. Such changes are aimed at enhancing its ability to attract investment and generate profit. As Amazon noted, the skyrocketing demand for AI technology has necessitated increased computing power, with OpenAI set to begin utilizing AWS resources immediately, with projections to expand through 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)