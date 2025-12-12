Trump's AI Executive Order: A National Standard Set to Override State Laws

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order focused on creating a national standard for governing artificial intelligence, seeking to bypass existing and emerging state laws. The decision was unveiled as Trump addressed the press alongside key advisers, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

White House AI adviser David Sacks highlighted that the executive order provides leverage for the administration to counter challenging state-imposed regulations, though AI safety rules for children will remain unopposed. Major AI stakeholders such as OpenAI, Google, Meta Platforms, and Andreessen Horowitz endorse this federal oversight.

Despite this federal move, state leaders from both parties, like Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, emphasize the necessity for state-level protections. They cite Congress's repeated failures to enact comprehensive tech laws as a driving factor behind their legislative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)