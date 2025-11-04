Oakter 65W GaN Charger: Smart and Safe Power Solution for Devices

The task of charging multiple devices—from smartphones and smartwatches to laptops—is increasingly more sophisticated and necessitates the right equipment to prevent potential damage. Himank Tripathi explores how the Oakter 65W GaN charger meets these demands, emphasizing the significance of choosing appropriate chargers for expensive electronics.

With a price tag of Rs 1,599, the 65W GaN charger by Oakter promises to meet all charging needs, for devices ranging from MacBooks to tablets. The charger's design employs GaN technology, ensuring efficient power delivery and a compact form factor. It supports all USB-C PD-enabled devices and includes safeguards against overheating and power surges, as endorsed by BIS certification.

The Oakter charger intuitively adapts its power output to match the device-specific requirements, supporting protocols like USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS. While its single-port design limits simultaneous charging, the focus on safe and efficient single-device charging makes it a prudent choice. As an Indian-made product, the charger sets a high standard for reliable device powering.

(With inputs from agencies.)