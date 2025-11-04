China Criticizes Netherlands for Semiconductor Supply Chain Chaos

China has pointed fingers at the Netherlands for instigating 'turmoil and chaos' in the semiconductor production and supply chain globally. This accusation followed the Dutch government's seizure of Nexperia, a Chinese computer chipmaker, as reported by the Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the Netherlands has 'acted alone' in this matter, urging them to refrain from meddling in the internal affairs of businesses.

The ministry has called on the Dutch government to engage constructively with China to resolve the situation surrounding Nexperia, a subsidiary of China's Wingtech.

(With inputs from agencies.)