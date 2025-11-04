China's Xpeng Challenges Tesla with Revolutionary Flying Cars

This week, the Chinese company Xpeng Aeroht began trial production of flying cars in a groundbreaking move poised to redefine transportation. This development positions Xpeng ahead of US competitor Tesla, which is also venturing into the flying car market.

Xpeng's facility in Guangzhou, China, is the world's first intelligent factory dedicated to mass-producing flying cars. Spanning 120,000 square meters, it rolled out the first detachable electric aircraft of its modular flying car model, 'Land Aircraft Carrier.' This milestone paves the way for commercializing advanced transportation technologies.

The factory boasts a significant annual production capacity. It aims to produce 10,000 detachable aircraft modules, initially targeting 5,000 units. Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has hinted at its flying car technology, while other US firms like Alef Aeronautics have demonstrated test runs. As competition heats up, Xpeng has secured orders for 5,000 flying cars, set for mass production by 2026.