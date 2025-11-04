SRM Tech Securely Shifts Automotive Gear with TISAX Certification

Chennai-based SRM Tech has achieved the TISAX label, an internationally respected certification for information security in the automotive field. This accomplishment fortifies their commitment to data protection and offers reassurance to their clients about the security and reliability of their systems.

Extending their global reach, SRM Tech's new milestone supports their role as a dependable ally in the automotive industry's software-driven transformation. The TISAX certification is a testament to their robust security management, prepared to secure sensitive projects like autonomous vehicle algorithms and proprietary vehicle architectures.

Acquired post comprehensive audits by the ENX Association, this label confirms SRM Tech's adherence to top-tier industry standards, fostering trust and facilitating secure collaborations globally in an increasingly connected vehicle ecosystem.