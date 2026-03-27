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Cyble Triumphs in Cybersecurity Awards with AI-Powered Innovations

Cyble, an AI-driven cybersecurity firm, received prestigious recognitions at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and Global InfoSec Awards 2026, highlighting its innovation in threat intelligence. Its Blaze AI engine empowers organizations with real-time intelligence, positioning them proactively against modern cyber threats while showcasing commitment to continuous innovation and security impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cupertino | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:38 IST
Cyble Triumphs in Cybersecurity Awards with AI-Powered Innovations
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  • Country:
  • United States

Cyble, a global leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, has earned significant accolades across two top industry award programs, highlighting its innovative contributions to threat intelligence.

The company received a Gold Award for Threat Intelligence at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and four honorees at the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards, underscoring its prowess in managing advanced security challenges.

With its Blaze AI engine, Cyble empowers organizations with real-time intelligence, enabling proactive defenses against sophisticated cyber threats. This achievement reflects the trust of its global customer base and solidifies its role in leading the shift to intelligence-driven security strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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